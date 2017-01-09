Japan Recalls Envoy Over Sex-Slaves S...

Japan Recalls Envoy Over Sex-Slaves Statue

Japan on Friday recalled its ambassador to Korea and the consul general in Busan in protest over a statue in honor of sex slavery victims that has been set up in front of the consulate. Tokyo also halted negotiations to extend a currency swap agreement.

