Japan Recalls Envoy Over Sex-Slaves Statue
Japan on Friday recalled its ambassador to Korea and the consul general in Busan in protest over a statue in honor of sex slavery victims that has been set up in front of the consulate. Tokyo also halted negotiations to extend a currency swap agreement.
