Inside North Korea's blacklisted art factory
"That was a personal commission," says renowned North Korean sculptor Ro Ik Hwa, pointing to a bust of A.Q. Khan, the Pakistani scientist denounced by the U.S. as the world's greatest nuclear proliferator. The bust sits in Ro's workshop in Pyongyang's sprawling Mansudae Arts Studio complex, which has become the latest target of U.N. sanctions seeking to curb nuclear-armed North Korea's access to overseas hard currency revenue.
