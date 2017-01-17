Inside North Korea's blacklisted art ...

Inside North Korea's blacklisted art factory

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The China Post

"That was a personal commission," says renowned North Korean sculptor Ro Ik Hwa, pointing to a bust of A.Q. Khan, the Pakistani scientist denounced by the U.S. as the world's greatest nuclear proliferator. The bust sits in Ro's workshop in Pyongyang's sprawling Mansudae Arts Studio complex, which has become the latest target of U.N. sanctions seeking to curb nuclear-armed North Korea's access to overseas hard currency revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia 1 hr Fcvk tRump 10
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 8 hr gue pintar lu oon 1,108
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... Jan 12 will fiction be r... 1
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC