I Guess the Media Wants to Care About...

I Guess the Media Wants to Care About Troop Deaths Again

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: RedState

CNN's Jim Sciutto laments the arguments over the crowd size at the inauguration of Donald Trump because it's getting in the way of reporting the "real numbers." Forget crowd estimates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 19 Ibu ibu preman 1,137
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec '16 Ainu 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC