[Herald Interview] - Us-China clash c...

[Herald Interview] - Us-China clash could reset inter-Korean ties'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

With US President-elect Donald Trump amplifying his pugnacious rhetoric on China, foreign policy pundits have sounded their jitters about the fallout on the Korean Peninsula and North Korean nuclear impasse. While cooperation between the US and China has generally expanded diplomatic room for South Korea and vice versa, the coming clash of the two titans is "not necessarily a bad thing," according to John Delury, associate professor at Yonsei University's Graduate School of International Studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 hr CINA GEMBEL KAYA ... 1,111
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia 7 hr gwww 20
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... Jan 12 will fiction be r... 1
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC