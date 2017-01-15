Greatest living American writer: I warned you a long time...
When it comes to uncovering the sexual proclivities of politicians, no one has a stronger journalistic record than I do. I was first aboard the Monkey Business on assignment for Newsweek to bring down Gary Hart, and I hid in John Edwards' hotel room on Vanity Fair's dime until that documentary maker popped out from behind the curtain, flinging her wares.
