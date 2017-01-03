Graham will offer Trump military authorization against North Korea
Sen. Lindsey Graham said he intends to offer retired Gen. Jim Mattis a congressional authorization to use military force to stop the North Korea intercontinental ballistic missile program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|1 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Lu yg menderita jing
|1,056
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC