Fish linked to North Korean guards' d...

Fish linked to North Korean guards' diarrhea declining in value

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The price of a type of fish that may have been the cause for a diarrhea outbreak among North Korean border guards is taking a dive, according to sources in the country. Prices are plunging because of rumors leader Kim Jong Un is expected to give out Japanese sandfish as gifts to the people on the occasion of his birthday, Radio Free Asia reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 34 min Treatz9726 4
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 20 hr ajaran tai 1,017
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Tue Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,094

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC