Fish linked to North Korean guards' diarrhea declining in value
The price of a type of fish that may have been the cause for a diarrhea outbreak among North Korean border guards is taking a dive, according to sources in the country. Prices are plunging because of rumors leader Kim Jong Un is expected to give out Japanese sandfish as gifts to the people on the occasion of his birthday, Radio Free Asia reported Wednesday.
