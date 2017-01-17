Elite North Korean defector says more diplomats waiting to defect to Seoul - Yonhap

More high-level North Korean diplomats are waiting to defect to South Korea from their overseas posts in Europe, Pyongyang's former deputy ambassador to London said on Tuesday, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Thae Yong-ho, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to London, gestures while speaking during a news conference at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016.

