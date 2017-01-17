Elite North Korean defector says more diplomats waiting to defect to Seoul - Yonhap
More high-level North Korean diplomats are waiting to defect to South Korea from their overseas posts in Europe, Pyongyang's former deputy ambassador to London said on Tuesday, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Thae Yong-ho, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to London, gestures while speaking during a news conference at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|7 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Gue tengking lu
|1,114
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|Jan 12
|will fiction be r...
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC