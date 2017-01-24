Echoing North Korea, Trump Declares I...

Echoing North Korea, Trump Declares Inauguration a 'Day of Patriotic Devotion'

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Common Dreams

President Donald Trump on Monday declared that the day of his inauguration would now be known as a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion," echoing the language of several generations of North Korean leaders. "NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country-and to renew the duties of Government to the people," the proclamation reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... 5 hr not worth the dri... 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 19 Ibu ibu preman 1,137
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,205,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC