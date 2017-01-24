Echoing North Korea, Trump Declares Inauguration a 'Day of Patriotic Devotion'
President Donald Trump on Monday declared that the day of his inauguration would now be known as a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion," echoing the language of several generations of North Korean leaders. "NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country-and to renew the duties of Government to the people," the proclamation reads.
