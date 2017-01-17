Department's Work Continues as Transition Plays Out
The infantry learns pretty quickly to be extra alert at dawn and dusk, because the enemy favors those transition times to attack. The same is true during political transitions, and the Defense Department is working closely with President-elect Donald J. Trump's transition team to ensure the process at the department doesn't give any enemy of the United States an opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,137
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec '16
|Ainu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC