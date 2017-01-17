Department's Work Continues as Transi...

Department's Work Continues as Transition Plays Out

The infantry learns pretty quickly to be extra alert at dawn and dusk, because the enemy favors those transition times to attack. The same is true during political transitions, and the Defense Department is working closely with President-elect Donald J. Trump's transition team to ensure the process at the department doesn't give any enemy of the United States an opportunity.

Chicago, IL

