Cyprus fails to deliver letter to North Korea

The Republic of Cyprus may have saved face thanks to red tape procedures, as a letter wrongly addressed to North Korea was caught in China before it was too late. The Department of Agriculture was trying to investigate the possibility of exports to Korea, but a letter addressed by mistake to North Korea last month raised doubts over the competence of government officials.

Chicago, IL

