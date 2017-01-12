China, Russia agree on more 'counterm...

China, Russia agree on more 'countermeasures' against U.S. anti-missile system: Xinhua

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense... China and Russia have agreed to take further unspecified "countermeasures" in response to a U.S. plan to deploy an anti-missile system in South Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Chicago, IL

