China imports more North Korean coal even after ban
China unexpectedly boosted imports of coal from North Korea last month, even after Beijing slapped a temporary ban on shipments from its northern neighbour ahead of fresh UN sanctions that came into effect this month. Imports jumped to 2 million tonnes, up 13 per cent from the same month a year earlier, and up from 1.9 million tonnes in November, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 19
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,137
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec '16
|Ainu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC