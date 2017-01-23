China imports more North Korean coal ...

China imports more North Korean coal even after ban

China unexpectedly boosted imports of coal from North Korea last month, even after Beijing slapped a temporary ban on shipments from its northern neighbour ahead of fresh UN sanctions that came into effect this month. Imports jumped to 2 million tonnes, up 13 per cent from the same month a year earlier, and up from 1.9 million tonnes in November, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Chicago, IL

