China gives details of items banned from export to North Korea

China released on Wednesday a new, comprehensive list of goods that can not be exported to North Korea, including many "dual use" items that can be used to build weapons of mass destruction. China's national flag flutters on the Chinese side of the banks of the Tumen river, as a North Korean village is seen behind, in Tumen, China, January 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.