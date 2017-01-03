[Chicago Tribune] Trump's North Korea conundrum

"We may have to go on an arduous march, a time when we will again have to eat the roots of grass," said a March 2016 editorial in the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, preparing North Koreans for worsening conditions after tougher sanctions were imposed. Last year around this time, North Korea tapped the world on the shoulder with an underground nuclear test that drew the usual international diplomatic tut-tutting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.