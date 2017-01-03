[Chicago Tribune] Trump's North Korea conundrum
"We may have to go on an arduous march, a time when we will again have to eat the roots of grass," said a March 2016 editorial in the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, preparing North Koreans for worsening conditions after tougher sanctions were imposed. Last year around this time, North Korea tapped the world on the shoulder with an underground nuclear test that drew the usual international diplomatic tut-tutting.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Ricat anak goblok
|1,034
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
