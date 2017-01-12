Borderers invited to join pioneering trip to North Korea
Adventurous Borderers are being offered the chance to become the first Westerners to make a train trip across North Korea since the country's creation almost 70 years ago. Retired businessman Tom Burnham fulfilled a lifelong ambition three months ago by visiting the secretive communist state for the first time, and he was so impressed that he wants to do it all over again.
