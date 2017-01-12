Borderers invited to join pioneering ...

Borderers invited to join pioneering trip to North Korea

Read more: Borders Today

Adventurous Borderers are being offered the chance to become the first Westerners to make a train trip across North Korea since the country's creation almost 70 years ago. Retired businessman Tom Burnham fulfilled a lifelong ambition three months ago by visiting the secretive communist state for the first time, and he was so impressed that he wants to do it all over again.

Chicago, IL

