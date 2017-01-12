Big Issue: Why were hundreds of parents left in the dark over school closures?
As North Staffordshire woke to snow today, hundreds of parents were left clueless as to whether school was off or on, buses running or not. John Woodhouse asks how, in the age of mass communication, this sorry situation happened When the curtains are pulled back and snow is revealed, there is only one question that parents want answered - 'Is school on?' Now, more than ever, one would think that would not be too difficult a quest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Staffordshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Gila lu jing
|1,098
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|Thu
|will fiction be r...
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC