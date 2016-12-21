Another tumultuous year for Northeast Asia
South Korea faces another turbulent year, as the geostrategic dynamics surrounding Northeast Asia are poised to ebb and flow with an incoming US leadership of Donald Trump, while North Korea spurs its development of nuclear weapons. The Sino-US rivalry would continue to intensify across the region, yet this time the Trump administration's relationship with Moscow is expected to act as a major variable.
