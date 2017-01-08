Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include financier Nicholas Biddle in 1786; educator and hymn writer Lowell Mason in 1792; James Longstreet, Confederate general in the Civil War, in 1821; publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862; reading teacher Evelyn Wood in 1909; actor Jose Ferrer in 1912; comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 ; comedian Soupy Sales in 1926; music impresario Bill Graham in 1931; newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 ; Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935; singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 ; game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 ; British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941; actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 ; British physicist and author Stephen Hawkingin 1942 ; author Terry Brooks in 1944 ; radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 ; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Robby Krieger in 1946 , David Bowie in 1947; Terry Sylvester in 1947 ... (more)
