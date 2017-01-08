Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: UPI

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include financier Nicholas Biddle in 1786; educator and hymn writer Lowell Mason in 1792; James Longstreet, Confederate general in the Civil War, in 1821; publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862; reading teacher Evelyn Wood in 1909; actor Jose Ferrer in 1912; comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 ; comedian Soupy Sales in 1926; music impresario Bill Graham in 1931; newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 ; Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935; singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 ; game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 ; British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941; actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 ; British physicist and author Stephen Hawkingin 1942 ; author Terry Brooks in 1944 ; radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 ; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Robby Krieger in 1946 , David Bowie in 1947; Terry Sylvester in 1947 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 7 hr Ricat anak goblok 1,034
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC