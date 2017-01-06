All that glitters is gold as military...

All that glitters is gold as military risks rise in Asia

Read more: The Japan Times

Did Donald Trump just "pledge that the U.S. will wage pre-emptive war" against North Korea? This question from Brookings Institution head Strobe Talbott isn't academic - it's now a central part of investors' 2017 calculations. It's also among the reasons last year's 9 percent gold rally has legs as geopolitics trumps economics in the world's most dynamic region.

Chicago, IL

