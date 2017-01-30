Al-Monitor: Iran Looking Closely at How Tough Trump Is With North Korea
President Donald Trump's ability to effectively deal with North Korea and its nuclear program will be a major factor in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, according to the website Al-Monitor. The site quoted multiple Israeli officials, speaking anonymously, as saying the world will be watching how Trump deals with the government of leader Kim Jong Un to see whether Iran will be able to develop a nuclear arsenal.
