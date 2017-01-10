10 ways North Koreans use technology ...

10 ways North Koreans use technology differently from other countries

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

His comparatively liberal education hasn't rubbed off as much as you might expect, with the country maintaining a remarkable secrecy despite chronic economic issues and ongoing food shortages . The internet as we know it does exist in North Korea, but access is severely limited and only permitted to foreigners and the elite .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... 2 hr not worth the dri... 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 19 Ibu ibu preman 1,137
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC