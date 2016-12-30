What Japan, Asia should hear from President Trump
The election o f Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency has brought surprise and uncertainty to the world, and Japan and the Asia-Pacific region are no exception. Given American interests in the region during a time of increasing tension, it is vital that Trump communicate where his administration stands on key economic and defense issues affecting Tokyo and the broader region.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|anti cokin gila
|991
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Fri
|Bunz7893
|32
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
