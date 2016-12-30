What Japan, Asia should hear from Pre...

What Japan, Asia should hear from President Trump

The Japan Times

The election o f Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency has brought surprise and uncertainty to the world, and Japan and the Asia-Pacific region are no exception. Given American interests in the region during a time of increasing tension, it is vital that Trump communicate where his administration stands on key economic and defense issues affecting Tokyo and the broader region.

