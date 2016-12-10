US troops don gas masks in WMD exercise near N. Korea border
A soldier with the 501st CBRNE Company examines a mock chemical weapons laboratory during a drill at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The exercise was held with the Fort Riley, Kan.-based 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, as part of training to increase the readiness of troops to confront threat of chemical and biological weapons and nuclear weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
|Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC