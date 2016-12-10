US troops don gas masks in WMD exerci...

US troops don gas masks in WMD exercise near N. Korea border

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Stars and Stripes

A soldier with the 501st CBRNE Company examines a mock chemical weapons laboratory during a drill at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The exercise was held with the Fort Riley, Kan.-based 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, as part of training to increase the readiness of troops to confront threat of chemical and biological weapons and nuclear weapons.

