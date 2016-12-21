US Intel Images Suggest Another N. Korean Missile Launch Site

New reviews of satellite images suggest North Korea may possess another missile launching site at a village once suspected of having nuclear facilities. The images, analyzed by Strategic Sentinel, a firm that deals with geospatial image processing, intelligence analysis and geopolitical research, exposed a missile silo in mountainous Geumchang-ri, North Pyongan Province, where the U.S. intelligence community said in the late 1990s there was a nuclear weapons site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.