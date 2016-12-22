U.S. Curbs Financial Transactions of N.Korean Diplomats
The U.S. has imposed curbs on all financial transactions by staff of the North Korean mission to the UN and their families. The aim is to strangle the flow of hard currency into the North Korean regime's nuclear and missile programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
