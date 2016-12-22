U.S. Curbs Financial Transactions of ...

U.S. Curbs Financial Transactions of N.Korean Diplomats

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Chosun Ilbo

The U.S. has imposed curbs on all financial transactions by staff of the North Korean mission to the UN and their families. The aim is to strangle the flow of hard currency into the North Korean regime's nuclear and missile programs.

