U.N.'s Ban offers strongest hint yet of run at South Korean presidency

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon gave his strongest signal yet on Tuesday that he will seek the South Korean presidency next year as a corruption scandal that reached the highest level of government continues to roil the country. Touting his 10 years of experience as U.N. chief, Ban said he was "willing to fully devote" himself to help South Korea in the wake of the graft scandal, which ensnared President Park Geun-hye and spurred weeks of massive protests in the capital, Seoul.

