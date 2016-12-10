Trump's Taiwan gambit could suck Japa...

Trump's Taiwan gambit could suck Japan and Korea into a war

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

For the past half-decade or more, cross-strait ties have kept on an even keel, even as tensions spiralled dangerously on the Korean Peninsula and episodically in the East and South China Seas. Judging by the early inclinations of Donald Trump, that period of calm may be coming to an abrupt end as he publicly questions the need for the US to hew to its "one-China" policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 11 hr Tai Anjing Lu 962
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
News Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i... Nov '16 Ainu 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC