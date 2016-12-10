Trumpian Absurdism and US-China relations
Few intellectual profits to be had from trying to figure out the logic of next US president's China policy Donald Trump's bizarre post-election improvisations continue, having now made a crater of sorts in the field of US-China relations. Analysts and journalists have done their best to find the logic underneath Trump's narcissistic fury, the almost aggressive texture of his ignorance, and the inexplicable pacing of his actions.
