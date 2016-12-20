The Japanese government held secret meetings with North Korea's ruling party in recent months, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Monday, in an apparent attempt to make progress in pending issues through a different route than the previous dialogue between diplomats. In at least three meetings between September and November, Pyongyang sent members of the International Department of the Workers' Party of Korea who are close to leader Kim Jong Un, while Tokyo dispatched Foreign Ministry officials, the sources said.

