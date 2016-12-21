The Amorphous Taipei Biennial Tackles Nostalgia and Environmental Despair
Many of the individual pieces have merit, but the works neither shed light on one another nor enable a coherent dialogue. TAIPEI, Republic of China - In her short introduction to the current edition of the Taipei Biennial held on two floors of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, French curator Corinne Discerens describes her intention of "performing the archives, performing the architecture, performing the retrospective," in order to explain the show's theme and title, Gestures and archives of the present, genealogies of the future .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|ISIS Gila Lu
|966
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC