Statue export ban hits at Pyongyang's...

Statue export ban hits at Pyongyang's soft power, hard cash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this July 27, 2015, file photo, North Koreans bow in front of bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il at Munsu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea. These two bronze statues were created by artists from Mansudae Art Studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 6 min huntcoyotes 27
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Mon ISIS Gila Lu 966
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC