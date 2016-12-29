Statue export ban hits at Pyongyang's soft power, hard cash
In this July 27, 2015, file photo, North Koreans bow in front of bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il at Munsu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea. These two bronze statues were created by artists from Mansudae Art Studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|6 min
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|ISIS Gila Lu
|966
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC