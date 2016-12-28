Spanish Cove residents visit Yukon Veterans Museum
Several Spanish Cove residents visited the Yukon Veterans Museum on Dec. 16 with Curator Rick Cacini as their bus driver and tour guide. Among those residents were Korean War veterans Civilla Ball and Joe Brown, who shared some stories of their time in the war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mustang News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Saran orang gila
|975
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Tue
|huntcoyotes
|28
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC