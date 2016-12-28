Spanish Cove residents visit Yukon Ve...

Spanish Cove residents visit Yukon Veterans Museum

Several Spanish Cove residents visited the Yukon Veterans Museum on Dec. 16 with Curator Rick Cacini as their bus driver and tour guide. Among those residents were Korean War veterans Civilla Ball and Joe Brown, who shared some stories of their time in the war.

