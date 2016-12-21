S. Korean culture seeping into N.Korea
The reclusive country of North Korea is seeing a growing influx of information from the outside world, according to a high-profile defector, as South Korean pop culture is spreading among the North's citizens. A recent press conference by former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho revealed that an increasing number of North Koreans are watching South Korean dramas, which affects their daily lives.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|BIKSU
|979
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|7 hr
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
