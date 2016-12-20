Rescued N.Korean Fishermen Sent Home

Rescued N.Korean Fishermen Sent Home

Monday Dec 19

Seoul on Monday sent eight North Korean fishermen home after they were rescued from their drifting ships in the East Sea last week. "We handed eight North Korean crewmen and two boats over to North Korean authorities at sea this monring," Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee told reporters on Monday.

Chicago, IL

