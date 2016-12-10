Rare photographs offer a fascinating ...

Rare photographs offer a fascinating glimpse into North Korea's intriguing movie industry

Wednesday Dec 21

A land where films are free - and every actor is employed by the government: Rare photographs offer a fascinating glimpse into North Korea's intriguing movie industry Fascinating photos from inside North Korea show the extent of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il's love of film. The late dictator believed it was the most powerful tool for educating the masses and as such the country is now littered with movie theatres and cinema-going is free.

