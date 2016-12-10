Polish Watchdog: North Korean Workers...

Polish Watchdog: North Korean Workers Exposed to Unsafe Conditions

More than 400 North Korean laborers in Poland are vulnerable to suffering work injuries as they perform hazardous tasks without necessary security measures and protective gear, Poland's labor-protection watchdog said. Fifteen inspections, which uncovered multiple violations of Polish labor laws, were conducted this year at companies known to hire North Korean laborers, the Chief Labor Inspectorate's Legality of Employment Department said.

Chicago, IL

