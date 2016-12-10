Polish Watchdog: North Korean Workers Exposed to Unsafe Conditions
More than 400 North Korean laborers in Poland are vulnerable to suffering work injuries as they perform hazardous tasks without necessary security measures and protective gear, Poland's labor-protection watchdog said. Fifteen inspections, which uncovered multiple violations of Polish labor laws, were conducted this year at companies known to hire North Korean laborers, the Chief Labor Inspectorate's Legality of Employment Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
|Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC