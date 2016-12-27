Outside the Box: A retaliatory hack i...

Outside the Box: A retaliatory hack is a risky way to respond to the Russian hack of the DNC

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The U.S. intelligence community has leveled electrifying and specific charges against Russia for hacking the Democratic National Committee in order to influence our presidential election. Hacking the DNC among other political entities raises serious questions about the extent of Russian intervention in the U.S. democratic process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 7 hr Saran orang gila 975
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Tue huntcoyotes 28
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC