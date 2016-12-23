North Korean Rights Abusers Beg For Mercy At Unprecedented Conference
North Korean human rights abusers recently told stories of their atrocities and begged for forgiveness at an unprecedented conference in Seoul recently. Several North Koreans who were government officials prior to their defections confessed to human rights violations at a public forum Monday, reports Daily NK.
