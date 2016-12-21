North Korean Leader Wants Christians To Celebrate Grandmother's Birthday, Not Jesus Holilday
Kim Jong Un's grandmother was born on Christmas Eve in 1919. Known as the "Sacred Mother of the Revolution," she was the wife of former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung and a Communist activist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|20 min
|spud
|22
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|ISIS Gila Lu
|966
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC