North Korea Says US Should Expect 'Imminent War' Over Sanctions
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA/File Photo Pyongyang is threatening "imminent war" in response to the latest batch of sanctions brought against it by the United Nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
|Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC