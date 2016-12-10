North Korea Says UN Sanctions Akin To...

North Korea Says UN Sanctions Akin To Declaration Of War

The North Korean foreign ministry criticized the latest sanctions as "a criminal document without any legality" that breached the country's sovereignty. The United Nations Security Council's fresh sanctions on North Korea have triggered an "imminent war" situation in the Korean Peninsula, the isolated nation said Thursday.



