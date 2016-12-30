North Korea policy more than 'strateg...

North Korea policy more than 'strategic patience,' U.S. envoy says

Read more: UPI

The top U.S. envoy to South Korea said this week the Obama administration engaged in more than "strategic patience" in North Korea policy. Ambassador Mark Lippert refuted criticisms of U.S. diplomatic approaches to Pyongyang of the last eight years and said the administration spent a great deal of time trying to persuade North Korea to return to the negotiating table, Yonhap reported.

Chicago, IL

