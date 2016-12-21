North Korea denounces Japan's Shinzo Abe for Pearl Harbor visit
North Korea condemned Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his plans to attend a ceremony next week in remembrance of the victims of the Pearl Harbor attack, calling the act an "ugly peace charade." Pyongyang's Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Thursday, local time, Abe was infringing on the grounds of the war victims by making the visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
|Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC