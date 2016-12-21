North Korea denounces Japan's Shinzo ...

North Korea denounces Japan's Shinzo Abe for Pearl Harbor visit

Thursday

North Korea condemned Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his plans to attend a ceremony next week in remembrance of the victims of the Pearl Harbor attack, calling the act an "ugly peace charade." Pyongyang's Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Thursday, local time, Abe was infringing on the grounds of the war victims by making the visit.

