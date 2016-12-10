North Korea: A clear and present danger

North Korea: A clear and present danger

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Washington Examiner

On Dec. 17, 2016, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un marked his fifth year in power. The grandson of regime founder Kim Il Sung, the North's current ruler has accelerated the threat that his nation poses to the United States and its allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 11 hr Tai Anjing Lu 962
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
News Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i... Nov '16 Ainu 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC