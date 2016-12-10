N. Korea says South committing 'terror' by luring defectors

In this photo made from video, Ju Wang Hwan, Senior Researcher, Institute of Disarmament and Peace, North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs speaks during a media briefing, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused South Korea of committing "political terror" by stepping up efforts to encourage defections by North Koreans overseas, especially diplomats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.