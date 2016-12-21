N.K. may develop ICBM capable ofhitti...

N.K. may develop ICBM capable ofhitting U.S. mainland by 2020: report

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

N.K. may develop ICBM capable of hitting U.S. mainland by 2020: report Yonhap News Agency [Korea], by Staff Seoul - North Korea is believed to have secured a technology to miniaturize nuclear warheads and load them onto its Scud and Nodong ballistic missiles, a report issued by a Seoul government think tank said Sunday. The Institute for National Security Strategy under the National Intelligence Service said in its 2016 annual report that North Korea is expected to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland by 2020 at the latest after drastically increasing the number of its nuclear warheads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 4 hr Lu kek yg pindah ... 964
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 5 hr Le Jimbo 4
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC