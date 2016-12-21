N.K. may develop ICBM capable ofhitting U.S. mainland by 2020: report

N.K. may develop ICBM capable of hitting U.S. mainland by 2020: report Yonhap News Agency [Korea], by Staff Seoul - North Korea is believed to have secured a technology to miniaturize nuclear warheads and load them onto its Scud and Nodong ballistic missiles, a report issued by a Seoul government think tank said Sunday. The Institute for National Security Strategy under the National Intelligence Service said in its 2016 annual report that North Korea is expected to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland by 2020 at the latest after drastically increasing the number of its nuclear warheads.

