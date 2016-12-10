Moon's assertive stance unnerves centrist politicians

The main opposition party's frontrunner Moon Jae-in is stepping up his attack against major initiatives of the president Park Geun-hye government, but his assertive stance has unnerved his moderate political groups within opposition parties. In a series of remarks following Park's impeachment -- who now awaits her impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, Moon has laid out his vision for "complete overhaul" of the nation and vowed to pursue "revolution" if the court decides to reinstate the president.

