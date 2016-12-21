Lives They Lived: 'He always enjoyed helping people'

IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-291815- /O.NEW.KARX.WI.Y.0006.161229T1500Z-161229T2300Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE-DODGE-OLMSTED- MOWER-FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... AUSTIN...PRESTON 248 AM CST THU DEC 29 2016 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * TIMING...MID MORNING THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON.

