LG's Korean headquarters is a real-life Wonka factory, and we got the golden ticket
Tech titan LG brought Digital Trends along on an exclusive tour of several of those sites halfway around the globe - and we're opening the doors and bringing you inside with us. Make no mistake: Much of what we saw was confidential information, of the "I could tell you but I'd have to kill you" sort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
|Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC